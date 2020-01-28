Goldman Sachs Looks To Nix ERISA Suit Over Affiliated Funds

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:11 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs is urging a New York federal judge to toss an ex-employee's ERISA suit, arguing the worker didn't show the financial services company unwisely included certain affiliated funds in its 401(k) plan or improperly gained from those investments. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Goldman Sachs 401(k) Plan Retirement Committee lodged their bid to dismiss Leonid Falberg's proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action with the court Monday. The former employee failed to sufficiently allege Goldman Sachs breached its fiduciary duties and engaged in prohibited transactions under the federal benefits law by including five affiliated funds in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS