DOJ Moves To Shut Down 2 Major Robocall Operations

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to shut down two robocalling operations in New York and Arizona that transported hundreds of millions of fraudulent phone calls into the U.S., including overseas calls that impersonated government agencies and tricked senior citizens into forking over large sums. Justice Department officials announced on a press call Tuesday afternoon that the agency requested temporary restraining orders against five companies and three people for knowingly connecting India-based robocallers to American phone networks. The step of seeking court orders to shutter telecom companies that enabled nefarious robocalls is the "first ever of [its] kind," Assistant Attorney...

