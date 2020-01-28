Ex-Giuliani Allies Spar Over Docs Amid Impeachment Trial

Law360, New York (January 28, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A rift has opened between Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two indicted former allies of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, over how much evidence Parnas may turn over to Congress, according to letters made public in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. A flurry of letters docketed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who is overseeing the case against the two men, show that Parnas — who has told Judge Oetken that he wants to cooperate in full with Congress during its investigation into the president as part of the ongoing impeachment trial — and Fruman disagree about what documents...

