Apple, Broadcom 'Hid' Witness In $1.1B Patent Trial, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (January 28, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Apple and Broadcom should pay over $1.1 billion for infringing Caltech’s patents with Wi-Fi chips installed in almost 600 million Apple devices sold in the U.S., a lawyer for the university told a California federal jury during closing arguments Tuesday that accused the tech giants of stonewalling and even hiding a witness. California Institute of Technology attorney William C. Price of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP told the jury that the evidence in the trial clearly showed Apple Inc. and Broadcom Ltd. had infringed five claims of three patents owned by the university, and had throughout the trial sought to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS