Calif. Lawmakers Float Rollback Of Misclassification Law

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Several California state Republican lawmakers have penned a bill that would roll back the state's controversial new law that makes it tougher for employers to classify workers as independent contractors. State Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, announced Tuesday that he and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, were among the coauthors of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 19, also known as "The Right to Earn a Living Act." The proposal would overturn A.B. 5, the recently enacted law that codified a worker-friendly legal test for analyzing whether a worker qualifies as an employee or an independent contractor. A.B. 5, which has come under heavy fire from...

