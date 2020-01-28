SF Public Works Director Charged In Pay-To-Play Scheme

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has charged San Francisco's director of public works with wire fraud and lying to the FBI, saying a public corruption investigation unsealed Tuesday revealed that the high-ranking official tried to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner to secure a lease for an airport restaurant. The FBI's investigation revealed that Mohammed Colin Nuru misused his public position in at least five schemes, according to the DOJ. Nuru and Nick James Bovis, the owner of San Francisco bar Lefty O'Doul's, are charged with one count each of honest services wire fraud in the alleged scheme to bribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS