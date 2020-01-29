Airbus €3.6B Global Bribery Settlement Up For Court Approval

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 10:27 AM GMT) -- Airbus will appear at the High Court in London on Friday to seek approval for a deferred prosecution agreement with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office in its €3.6 billion ($4 billion) settlement with authorities in Britain, the U.S. and France after a long investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption over jetliner sales. Airbus SE has said in a stock market update that it will set aside €3.6 billion for paying fines if the agreements win approval at court hearings. (AP) Airbus SE — which dominates the commercial airliner market alongside U.S. rival Boeing — said in a stock market update late...

