UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 6:39 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a top Dechert partner face allegations of intimidation and abuse over his conduct in the United Arab Emirates, Barclays Bank drag a member of the Saudi royal family into court and a small business lender sue a male grooming salon that offers human "fat freezing." Here, Law360 looks at those claims and more. Financial Services NatWest Markets PLC v. Toula Gourdomichalis and another The Royal Bank of Scotland's investment arm, NatWest Markets, filed a general commercial contract claim against Toula Gourdomichalis and Ioannis Xylas on Jan. 30. NatWest is represented by Watson Farley & Williams. The case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS