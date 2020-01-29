Insys Founder Says 'Drug Dealer' Accusation Biased Jury

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 12:48 PM EST) -- In a bid to have his appeal heard before starting a 5½-year prison sentence, Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor said the government unfairly biased the jury against him by painting him as a drug dealer despite the judge overseeing the case deciding that accusation could not stand. Kapoor claimed in a late Tuesday motion that he was the victim of spillover bias caused by prosecutors arguing that he and four other former Insys executives had violated the Controlled Substances Act by bribing doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid spray to patients who did not need it. U.S. District Judge Allison D....

