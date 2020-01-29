Buffett Sells Off Dozens Of Newspapers For $140M

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is selling off its newspaper business to media company Lee Enterprises in a deal that includes $140 million in cash, $576 million in financing and the refinancing of hundreds of millions of dollars of existing debt. The deal includes dozens of newspapers across 10 states, including The Buffalo News, Winston-Salem Journal, Omaha World-Herald and the Tulsa World, according to an announcement Wednesday. Lee Enterprises Inc. has managed the newspapers of BH Media Group since July 2018 and the transaction is expected to nearly double the size of its audience. "We had zero interest in selling the...

