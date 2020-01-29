House Dems Outline $760B Infrastructure Investment Targets

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- House Democrats on Wednesday outlined a plan to invest $760 billion into fixing the nation’s highways, railways, airports, water and broadband infrastructure while also tackling climate change, but offered no roadmap for how to pay for the upgrades. The 19-page blueprint for the plan, dubbed the Moving Forward Framework, calls for investing $760 billion over five years to rehabilitate aging and inefficient surface transportation infrastructure while cutting carbon pollution across the transportation sector, House Democrats said at a press conference. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Ways and Means...

