Sanctuary Belize Judge Chides Developers For Playing Dumb

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Maryland federal judge overseeing the trial of three men who purportedly ran a $140 million Belize-based real estate scam chewed out the accused developers on Wednesday for “feigning ignorance” about a nondisclosure agreement that undermines key evidence for the defense. On the seventh day of trial over what the Federal Trade Commission called the largest overseas real estate investment scam it has ever targeted, U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte railed on the purported mastermind on the scam, Andris Pukke, and another former executive on the development, Peter Baker, for not being forthright about a secretive deal they cut with a...

