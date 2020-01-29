States Enter Fight Against Chemical Safety Rule Rollbacks

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- More than a dozen states led by New York on Wednesday launched a D.C. Circuit challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rollback of Obama-era chemical safety regulations, following environmental groups and unions that are fighting the deregulatory move. The New York-led coalition — which includes 14 states, the District of Columbia and Philadelphia — is challenging amendments to the EPA’s Risk Management Program rule that were finalized in November. The amendments eliminate or weaken several provisions that were part of the initial Obama-era rules, including by rescinding requirements for third-party compliance audits and safer technology and alternatives analysis for chemical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS