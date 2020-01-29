In Close Vote, 5th Circ. Rejects Rehearing Panel's ACA Punt

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday in an unexpected vote narrowly declined to revisit its recent punt on the Affordable Care Act's constitutionality. In an 8-6 vote, the appeals court rejected en banc rehearing in a case that saw a Fifth Circuit panel last month kick back to district court a battle over the ACA's validity. Wednesday's vote was a surprise because no parties to the case requested rehearing. A two-page order announcing the rejection said "the court [was] polled at the request of one of the members of the court," but didn't disclose which judge sought the vote. Every vote against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS