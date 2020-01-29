Fireman's Estate Seeks $25M For 'Motherless Brooklyn' Death

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The estate of a firefighter who died on the set of "Motherless Brooklyn" filed a new lawsuit over the incident on Wednesday in New York state court, this time alleging the production company behind the film contributed to the fire that claimed his life and seeking more than $25 million in damages. Eileen Davidson, the widow in charge of the estate of her late husband, New York City firefighter Michael Davidson, sued In His Hat Productions Inc. over a March 2018 fire at a Harlem apartment that was being used as a set for the crime drama. Davidson said in her complaint, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS