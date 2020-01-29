Music Publishers Beat Peloton's Antitrust Accusations

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected accusations from Peloton that a group of music publishers violated antitrust laws by collectively refusing to license their music to the trendy exercise bike company. The ruling is an early-stage defeat for Peloton in a closely watched copyright case filed by the music companies, which claims the startup failed to secure the necessary licenses for the music that plays during its popular video workout classes. Facing those accusations, Peloton countersued last year, claiming the publishers' joint refusal to license their music ahead of the lawsuit amounted to illegal anti-competitive behavior. But in her ruling...

