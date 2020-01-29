NXIVM Cult Leader Accused of Pyramid Scheme, 'Legal Wars'

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Former members of the NXIVM sex cult sued convicted cult leader Keith Raniere and his co-conspirators in New York federal court Tuesday, accusing them of running an illegal pyramid scheme that forced young women into sex slavery and used “in terrorem legal wars” to keep victims silent. In a sprawling 189-page complaint, dozens of men and women, many with pseudonyms, allege Raniere and his co-conspirators psychologically and physically abused them and coerced them in order to profit financially and satisfy Raniere's sexual desires. The suit recalls how Raniere and his co-conspirators created a web of entities, including an unlicensed day care...

