Barstool Sports Faces New NLRB Charge Over Union Mockery

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Barstool Sports personality violated the National Labor Relations Act by saying he "peed on" the media network's vow not to interfere with workers' organizing rights in connection with Barstool's recent settlement ending allegations of union suppression, according to a charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The charge, filed Monday by The Committee to Preserve the Religious Right to Organize, alleges shock jock Kirk Minihane broke the law in a rant on the Jan. 22 episode of "The Kirk Minihane Show." Minihane said he "just peed on" Barstool's pledge not to interfere with workers' organizing rights, and that "unions...

