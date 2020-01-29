Weinstein's Alleged Rape MO Bolstered By 2 More Witnesses

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- Two more women told a New York state jury Wednesday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them, with one recounting how he slipped his hand up her skirt and later demanded a threesome in exchange for movie roles, as the prosecution tried to demonstrate a pattern of misconduct by the film producer. Dawn Dunning, a former actress, and Tarale Wulff, a model and onetime aspiring actress, both testified at Weinstein’s rape trial that the fallen Hollywood mogul assaulted them about 15 years ago, saying they were drawn in by offers to boost their acting careers only to find themselves alone with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS