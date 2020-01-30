Judge Irked By Being In The Dark On 'Varsity Blues' Conflict

Law360, Boston (January 30, 2020, 12:00 PM EST) -- A frustrated federal judge grilled attorneys on both sides of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case about why she had been kept in the dark about Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar LLP representing both a cooperating defendant and defendants still fighting the case. Following a Thursday morning hearing, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris allowed Davina Isackson to sign a conflict of interest waiver, paving the way for the two firms to continue to be her lawyers. Isackson and her husband, Bruce, have both pled guilty to bribing their children’s way into college, but Judge Saris said...

