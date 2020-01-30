King & Spalding Steers $186M Loan For Atlanta Property

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- The real estate investment arm of private equity firm HIG Capital and Square Mile Capital Management LLC, both advised by King & Spalding LLP, have agreed to provide a $186 million loan that will go toward the renovation and expansion of an office and retail building in midtown Atlanta, the companies said Thursday. The loan from HIG Realty Partners and Square Mile will be used to finance work on the Campanile Building, which is at the intersection of 14th and Peachtree streets, according to a statement. The $186 million is being provided to Dewberry Group, which is an Atlanta-based real estate company...

