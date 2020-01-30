Delta Travelers Defend Recusal Bid In Kickback Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Travelers suing Delta Air Lines Inc. doubled down Thursday on their recusal request for the Florida federal judge overseeing their case — which accuses the airline of accepting kickbacks for selling trip insurance — after Delta urged the court to view their bid with “extreme skepticism.” Lead plaintiff Walter Cappillo slammed Delta’s claim that he engaged in “gamesmanship” by seeking recusal Monday, one business day after U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks denied a motion for class certification. The insinuation is “preposterous on its face” and “extremely offensive,” Cappillo said. “Plaintiff is well aware of the poor optics and negative inferences that could...

