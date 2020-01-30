Calif., Union Appeal Block Of Dynamex Law In Trucking Biz

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- California’s attorney general and the Teamsters have each informed a federal judge that they will ask the Ninth Circuit to review his recent ruling to block enforcement in the trucking industry of a controversial state law that made it harder for workers to be classified as independent contractors. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a notice on Wednesday informing U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez that they will appeal his Jan. 16 order granting the California Trucking Association's request for a preliminary injunction barring a recently enacted law known as A.B. 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS