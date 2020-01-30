Chancery Urged To Make Empire Resorts Cough Up Deal Docs

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- Investors told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday that they need more records from Empire Resorts Inc. to probe possible wrongdoing related to the casino owner's $335 million go-private sale last year, including a possible leak of information that may have helped seal the deal. During a one-day trial in Wilmington, counsel representing a trust that invested in Empire Resorts before its outstanding shares were sold to controlling shareholder Kien Huat Realty III Ltd. of Malaysia argued there was enough evidence to show a “credible basis” for further investigation of whether wrongdoing by company officers paved the way for Kien Huat to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS