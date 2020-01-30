DOJ Hammers On Sabre-Farelogix Merger Risk In Del. Trial

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 30, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Justice expert witness warned of harm to airlines and consumers Thursday if travel technology giant Sabre Corp. moves ahead with a proposed $360 million acquisition of industry innovator Farelogix Inc., midway through a nine-day antitrust trial in Delaware. Aviv Nevo, a University of Pennsylvania scholar whose work focuses on antitrust, industrial organization, econometrics and marketing areas, said during the trial before U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark in Wilmington that airlines would lose bargaining leverage and the industry would lose pressure to change and modernize if Farelogix is swallowed up by Sabre, North America's largest "global distribution...

