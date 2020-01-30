Indicted Ex-Giuliani Ally To Give More Info To Congress

Law360, New York (January 30, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- A discovery dispute in Manhattan federal court between Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two indicted ex-allies of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, ended quickly Thursday when it emerged that Parnas doesn't need judicial leave to give more information to Washington, D.C., lawmakers investigating Trump. Counsel for Parnas had asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken for permission to send new documents pulled by the FBI from one of his online accounts to congressional Democrats investigating the Republican president amid the impeachment trial. Fruman's lawyer had objected, arguing in a letter docketed Tuesday that some or all of the information could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS