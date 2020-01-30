LA Building Fire That Injured 14 Was Preventable, Tenants Say

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A fire that blazed through two floors of a Los Angeles high-rise apartment building Wednesday should never have happened, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in California state court that accuses the building's owners of failing to make basic fire prevention improvements. This was the second fire at the Barrington Plaza Apartments since 2013 and it could have been avoided if real estate company Douglas Emmett Inc. and Barrington Pacific LLC had listened to tenants' warnings that the building needed fire sprinklers, serviceable fire alarms, usable fire exits and other basic safety measures, according to resident Charles Agozino's lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS