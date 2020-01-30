Weinstein Hired Ex-Spies To Target Accusers, Boies Atty Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Boies Schiller attorney took the stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in New York state court on Thursday, testifying that the firm brokered a contract with a private agency run by veterans from the elite Israeli intelligence units to spy on and silence the producer's accusers. Dev R. Sen, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, verified that his firm brokered a deal in July 2017 with spy service Black Cube that prosecutors say was made to silence Weinstein's sexual assault accusers by investigating people who might tell journalists about his alleged crimes, including by having an agent pose as...

