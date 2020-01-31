Fight Over Head Atty Status In GE 401(k) Row Heats Up

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- A group of General Electric 401(k) plan participants is fighting Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP's bid to be named class counsel in a proposed class action accusing GE of loading the plan with underperforming company-affiliated funds, saying the firm's request to take the helm "blindsided" other plaintiffs lawyers. Attorneys at Block & Leviton LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Squitieri & Fearon LLP and Gardy & Notis LLP — which represented one set of plaintiffs — said in a Thursday brief that Sanford Heisler's motion to be appointed class counsel should be denied. Following two years of cooperation, the other plaintiffs...

