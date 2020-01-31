McDermott Moves To Nix Stock-Drop Suit Over CB&I Merger

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- McDermott International Inc. told a Texas federal judge that a stock-drop suit over its acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. fails for a variety of reasons, including its “utterly nonsensical” allegations that the company intended to mislead investors. The oilfield construction company on Thursday motioned for dismissal of a putative securities class action alleging it concealed material problems with the integration of CB&I’s business and the likelihood that its projects would incur higher-than-expected costs. McDermott contends that the complaint essentially claims CB&I misled the public about $1 billion in losses on some of its core projects yet for some reason...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS