Objectors Say $12.5M Cruise Deal Changes Could End Appeal

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- Objectors to a $12.5 million class action deal over major cruise lines’ alleged marketing robocalls have urged an Illinois federal judge to indicate whether she would approve settlement changes they negotiated with the parties, saying her guidance could end their appeals. The objectors want U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to approve changes to a nationwide class settlement with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines that would include separate fees for the objectors' lawyers and lower a threshold triggering a second payout to class members. The cruise line and the class have already agreed to the changes. If the district court OKs...

