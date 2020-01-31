Cab Co. Trustee Sanctioned For Discovery Abuse

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:06 PM EST) -- An Illinois district judge has sanctioned the trustee in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of a major Chicago cab company for abusing discovery in his suit against the company’s owners, saying the trustee has been filing overly broad requests and baseless objections. In a ruling entered Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman said trustee Michael Desmond has “willfully abused” the discovery process and would be barred from making any additional requests until he had answered all the outstanding requests from the officers and holding companies of Yellow Cab Affiliation Inc. Yellow Cab filed for bankruptcy in 2015, the day after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS