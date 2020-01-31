Texas Justices Say No Partnership, No $535M Pipeline Win

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:23 AM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said there are no grounds to reinstate a $535 million judgment against Enterprise Products Partners LP because the pipeline developer never had a binding partnership to develop a crude oil line with Energy Transfer Partners LP. In a case that had major ramifications for partnerships across industry sectors, the court ruled that Texas law permits parties to agree that no partnership will exist unless certain conditions are satisfied. Though state statute allows parties to form a partnership through their conduct, the court held no partnership was formed between ETP and Enterprise because certain conditions that...

