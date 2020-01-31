Apple Investors Filed Chart Outlining A 'Sprawling' Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- Apple investors on Thursday pushed back against the tech giant's accusation that they had "puzzle pled" their case, telling a California federal judge they had methodically laid out their allegations of misrepresentation and intentional wrongdoing relating to the company's sluggish iPhones — and noted that if anyone was genuinely confused, their long lawsuit is now supported by an explanatory chart. In a Jan. 30 opposition to the company's motion to dismiss the consolidated private securities action, a representative for the proposed class of shareholders told U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers that Apple had done a pretty good job of parsing...

