AIG Client's Refusal To Settle Wasn't Wrongful Act, Jury Finds

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A medical-malpractice insurer's refusal to settle for $200,000 with the family of a woman who died in surgery was not a "wrongful act," an Indiana federal jury found Friday, meaning AIG may have to contribute millions for the family's trial win. The complicated case started in 2002 when patient Vicki Bramlett died at 36 after a hysterectomy performed by surgeon Benny Phillips. Phillips was insured by Medical Protective Co. of Fort Wayne, or MedPro, which twice refused the Bramlett family's demands to settle within Phillips' $200,000 policy limit. The case went to trial in Texas, where her family won $14 million,...

