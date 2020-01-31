Weinstein Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Detail Over Objections

Law360, New York (January 31, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- An actress accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape gave shocking, intimate details to a New York state jury on Friday about a tortured relationship with an unhygienic and "deformed" producer, over objections from Weinstein counsel. Witness Jessica Mann arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday to testify in the rape and sexual assault trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. (Getty) Jessica Mann, now 34, laid out grotesque details of Weinstein's anatomy as she testified how after the mogul forced oral sex on her she began a consensual relationship with him but that he later raped her in New York and then...

