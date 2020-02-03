Netflix Subscription Slump Suit To Be Led By Rosen, Faruqi

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA and Faruqi & Faruqi LLP will team up as co-lead counsel for a proposed class of Netflix investors who accuse the streaming service of overstating its expectations for growth ahead of planned price increases, a California federal judge has ruled. The two firms on Friday beat out competing motions by Pomerantz LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP for the lead role. Levi & Korsinsky LLP had also initially tossed its hat in the ring, but withdrew its bid for lead counsel in September after realizing its investor client did not have the largest financial interest...

