Miner Orkand Can Rep Both 'Varsity Blues' Parent And Coach

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 12:19 PM EST) -- The Boston firm of Miner Orkand Siddall LLP can represent both a parent charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case and a coach the government called the "most prolific" in the conspiracy, a federal judge ruled Monday. A brief docket entry by U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley cleared the firm, led by well-known defense lawyer Tracey Miner, to stand for both Homayoun Zadeh and Gordon Ernst. Prosecutors claim that Zadeh paid $100,000 to have his daughter designated as a lacrosse player at the University of Southern California. Ernst, the former Georgetown tennis coach, is charged with taking millions in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS