NJ Justices Wrestle With Consumer Protections At Gyms

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- A health club told the New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday that the industry is governed by a different law than the one an enrollment fee challenger is using to try to revive his case, but the justices wanted more proof that both laws can’t offer consumer protections to gym members. During oral arguments in Trenton, the high court was tasked with reviewing a lower appeals court’s dismissal of Henry Sanchez’s proposed class claims over the Fitness Factory Group’s $29.99 fee, because he wasn’t charged the interest that’s required under the New Jersey Retail Installment Sales Act. An attorney for Sanchez...

