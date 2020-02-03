Allergan Investors Seek Class Cert. In Implant Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:41 PM EST) -- Investors in pharmaceutical company Allergan are seeking certification for a shareholder class in their action, which alleges the company downplayed the connection between the company’s breast implants and a form of cancer. Lead plaintiff the Boston Retirement System submitted the motion for class certification to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Jan. 31, asking for appointment as class representative and for appointment of Pomerantz LLP as class counsel. In its bid, the fund described itself as “a dedicated institutional investor committed to prosecuting and supervising this action on behalf of itself and the class” and referred to its counsel of choice...

