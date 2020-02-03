Enviros Ask Justices To Decide Border Wall Power Dynamic

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have told the U.S. Supreme Court that it can rein in a balance of power that has shifted too far to the executive branch by limiting the Trump administration's unilateral waivers of federal and local laws for border wall construction. The Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups argued in a cert petition filed Friday that the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act has been used by the Trump administration to waive more than 40 laws in violation of the Constitution's separation of powers principle. IIRIRA improperly delegates sole authority to waive laws to the secretary of...

