Chinese Developer Must Pay $9M Award, Judge Says

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Chinese real estate developer on Friday lost its bid to get out of a $9 million award that an arbitrator said it owes two venture capital funds in a fight over a $200 million investment deal. A California federal judge said that China Fortune Land Development and its Hong Kong subsidiary, Global Industrial Investment Ltd., failed to show that the arbitrator’s ruling was based on “his own brand of industrial justice” or improper considerations of public policy, according to an order. “The petitioners’ protestations about fairness amount to a complaint that had they known how the arbitrator would rule, they would...

