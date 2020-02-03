Seneca Nation Sees An Open Lane For Thruway Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation pressed a New York federal judge Friday not to toss the tribe's suit over a portion of the New York State Thruway on reservation land, saying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials can’t claim sovereign immunity to the tribe’s case. The tribe has argued that it can sue the officials under the Ex parte Young doctrine, which allows suits for injunctions against state officials for violations of federal law. But Cuomo and the others argued in a Jan. 6 brief that the Senecas' challenge to a highway easement through their Western New York reservation was resolved in the...

