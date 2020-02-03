BofA Presses For NY Escrow Interest Appeal Amid New Suits

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- Bank of America has told a New York federal judge that two new borrower lawsuits filed against its peers in the wake of her ruling that a state mortgage escrow interest law isn't federally preempted for national banks bolster the case for an immediate appeal of that decision. In a Jan. 30 letter, Bank of America NA alerted U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf to proposed class actions brought in New York federal courts in recent weeks alleging JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and Santander Bank NA have each ignored an Empire State law mandating payment of interest on mortgage escrow accounts....

