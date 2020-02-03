Amazon, Drivers Spar Over Transpo Worker Status In 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday considered whether a Washington federal judge overestimated the role that local Amazon delivery drivers play in interstate commerce as it mulls what categories of workers might also count as "transportation workers" who are exempt from arbitration under federal law. During oral arguments in Seattle in a case involving Amazon delivery drivers suing to gain employee status, Circuit Judges N. Randy Smith, Milan D. Smith Jr. and Daniel A. Bress wrestled with the question of what it means to be "engaged" in interstate commerce and where does a chain of commerce start and end. The parties in...

