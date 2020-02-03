Bloomberg Will Pay $3M To Settle Call Center Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- Bloomberg LP will pay $3 million to put to rest claims the company failed to pay overtime to more than 60 New York call center workers, according to an order finalizing the deal issued in New York federal court Monday. The former workers, who held "installation representative" positions with the financial, software, data and media company, alleged they were pressured to continue with ongoing work during meal breaks and past the end of their shifts, regularly working more than 40 hours a week. They also worked weekends and outside of their scheduled shifts, they said. Meanwhile, Bloomberg failed to set up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS