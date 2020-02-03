Google Says Accidentally Recording Users Is Not Illegal

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- The recording of Google users who turn on the company's voice-activated assistant by accident does not breach privacy laws, the tech giant has told a California federal court, saying it was reasonable to expect such technology to be activated unintentionally at times. Google urged U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Friday to toss a proposed class action filed in July by consumers who say they were recorded without their consent or knowledge, arguing the plaintiffs have not shown Google had the intent required for the company to have illegally "wiretapped" them under state or federal law. The lawsuit also hinges on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS