Boston Hit With HUD Complaint In Huge Development Project

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- A pair of community groups filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday seeking to halt one of the largest proposed development plans in Boston’s history until the city makes the review process accessible to non-English speakers. The complaint, filed by Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of Greenroots Inc. and City Life/Vida Urbana, charges the Boston Planning and Development Agency with violating civil rights law by limiting accessibility to the review process for Suffolk Downs. Over the next 15 to 20 years, the former racetrack in East Boston and Revere is...

