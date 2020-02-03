Facebook Shakes Initial Version Of Kogan's Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge slammed Cambridge Analytica researcher Aleksandr Kogan's former attorneys for failing to serve Facebook with the original version of a defamation complaint that the judge tossed out Monday, although he reserved judgment on whether to ax Kogan's amended complaint or issue sanctions. Facebook late last year had asked the district court to dismiss the defamation suit and to sanction Kogan, a psychology professor and data researcher who gathered the personal information of millions of unwitting Facebook users through a quiz app he developed, and then sold the data to the now-bankrupt political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The social media giant...

