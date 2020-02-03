Impossible Impartiality In The Trump And Weinstein Trials

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- Recently, two sets of juries were empaneled: one to decide the fate of President Donald Trump and the other to decide the fate of Harvey Weinstein. Both sets of juries swore an oath of impartiality at the beginning of their trials. Trump’s senatorial jurors have repeatedly violated their oaths, and Weinstein’s jurors will have significant challenges in upholding theirs. The oath of impartiality these days has become as laughably empty as clicking the agreement box for the “Terms and Conditions” of a new smartphone. Without addressing the difficult issue of impartiality in the age of political polarization and instant information access,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS